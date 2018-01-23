Cellphone recording suggests Modack did not threaten club manager

Nafiz Modack and four other men have been in custody since their arrest on 15 December. They're accused of extorting Cape Town nightclubs and restaurants into security contracts.

CAPE TOWN - At the bail hearing of alleged underworld kingpins accused of running a protection racket, the defence for Nafiz Modack has highlighted the importance of two cellphone recordings.

Strict security prevails in and around the Cape Town Magistrates Court as their bail application is heard.

Advocate Edwin Grobler, representing Modack, has played two cellphone recordings which he says proves his client did not threaten staff at the Grand Africa Cafe and Beach.

The recordings feature a conversation between Modack and The Grand's brand manager Radley Dijkers, in which Dijkers denies being threatened by the accused.

He also says they prefer Modack's security.

This contradicts the testimony of investigating officer Colonel Charl Kinnear who claims Dijkers had been threatened into a business deal with Modack.

Grobler also pointed out his client is not an employee of an outfit known as The Security Group (TSG).

TSG director Grant Veroni has been granted bail after he handed himself over to police in Sea Point on Sunday.

He was arrested in a case relating to the illegal possession of firearms.

CLAIMS OF TURF WAR OVER NIGHTCLUB SECURITY

Investigating officer Colonel Kinnear has testified of a turf war over nightclub and restaurant security.

Kinnear has testified of a battle between old and new factions within Cape Town's gang underworld.

The old faction apparently includes controversial businessman Mark Lifman and Andrè Naudè, while the new faction is headed by Modack.

Kinnear claims last years' shootings at Cafè Caprice in Camps Bay and Cubana in Stellenbosch, as well as the stabbing incident at Cubana in Greenpoint, in which a bouncer was killed, are all related to the turf war.

Police say they are in possession of CCTV footage confirming Modack and co-accused, Jacques Cronje's presence at the time of the stabbing.

They'll be charged in relation to that attack.

Kinnear previously testified that Modack allegedly recruited suspected Ukranian underworld figure Igor Russol to kill Lifman and alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen.

The case has been postponed until on Wednesday.