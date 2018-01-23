Cape Town’s Special Investigating Unit could be reinstated

The mayco member for security had been placed on special leave from party activity, along with mayor Patricia de Lille, due to a public spat.

CAPE TOWN - After having his special leave lifted, JP Smith aims to reinstate the City of Cape Town's Special Investigating Unit.

At the root of the issue was a decision by De Lille to shut down the unit which is under Smith's control.

“I was informed the commission recommended the reinstatement of the unit. The DA in Cape Town will have to consider whether they support that. This is a discussion we will have to have now.”

Smith explains that following a Democratic Alliance probe, it's been recommended the unit be reinstated.

He adds the body does important work.

"There was confusion about the mandate and doubt at the time, or a belief that the unit had somehow investigated the mayor and councillors. I can give you the absolute assurance that they have not. It was committed to in writing to the Speaker and the city manager by Richard Bosman."

