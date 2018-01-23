Burnt body of teen (17) discovered in Bredasdorp
CAPE TOWN - The burnt body of a 17-year-old girl has been found at a Limes Work factory in Bredasdorp.
Police say Jodine Pieters’s body was discovered on Sunday evening.
Four men have since been taken into custody.
Police are investigating the murder after the gruesome discovery was made nearly two days ago.
The Cape Agulhas Municipality says it is shocked by the murder of Pieters.
The slain girl’s family has met with officials at the municipality, who are assisting with funeral arrangements.
Municipal manager Dean O'Neil says they’re saddened by the incident.
“It’s quite shocking and it’s not the first time. I’ve been here since 2014, and since then every year we have horrific murders of young children.”
Pieters will be buried this coming weekend.
Bredasdorp has been rocked by a spate of killings of young women and children.
One of the most publicised attacks occurred in February 2013, when 17-year-old Anene Booysen’s mutilated body was found at a nearby spot.
She later died in a hospital.
Johannes Kanna was eventually convicted of her rape and murder and handed two life sentences.
Two years later, the body of five-year-old Kayde Williams was found in a field.
In 2016, Sulnita Manho was raped and killed, also at a Lime Works factory.
WATCH: Anene Booysen - A year later
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
