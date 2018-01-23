ANC's Magashule dodges questions on Estina dairy farm

Magashule was briefing the media on the ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla held over the weekend, when he was asked about the alleged graft and mismanagement at the farm.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has avoided answering questions about his alleged link to the controversial Estina dairy farm in the Free State.

Magashule was briefing the media on the ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla held over the weekend, when he was asked about the alleged graft and mismanagement at the farm.

While the dairy project was aimed at benefiting black farmers, the Gupta leaks emails have revealed that some government funds were used to fund a Gupta wedding.

Despite his lack of detail in answering questions around the farm and his alleged involvement, Magashule has come to the rescue of his son, Gift Magashule, who is also allegedly involved.

"My son has been working for the Guptas, it's never been a secret. My son's not in involved in Vrede Dairy."

Following the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s announcement of its investigation into the matter, Magashule says that the law should be allowed to take its course.

"Let's leave that matter with the NPA, with the law authorities. Whatever happens, we need to reiterate that we need to fight corruption."

The NPA siezed the farm recently and according to its Asset Forfeiture Unit, this was a scheme designed to defraud and steal monies from the Free State Agriculture Department.