'A baobab tree has fallen': SA reacts to Hugh Masekela's passing

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have expressed their sadness at the passing of legendary jazz musician Hugh 'Bra Hugh' Masekela.

Masekela passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 78.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa says the nation has lost a one of a kind musician with the passing of the legendary trumpeter.