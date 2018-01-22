Zille to meet authorities to create plan for day zero

Authorities are preparing to deal with the consequences of the complete shut down of water supplies to residents.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille will on Monday meet with national authorities to make plans for day zero.

Zille is scheduled to meet with teams from the National Disaster Management Centre, SAPS and other role players to formulate plans to deal with the aftermath when the city’s taps are turned off.

Officials have indicated that day zero will kick in from 21 April.

This is the day that municipal water to communities will be cut and residents will have to queue at around 200 water distribution points for water.

Level 6B water restrictions, coinciding with punitive water tariffs will be introduced from 1 February to force Capetonians to save more water.

But there are fears that this will not be enough to stop the taps from running dry.

Zille has highlighted the importance of authorities being ready when Day Zero arrives:

"We have a very important engagement with National Disaster Management, under the leadership of Dr Tau, the State Security Agency, the SANDF, the SAPS and all the other disaster management agencies in the province."

Zille is also scheduled to meet with South African Breweries in Newlands later today.

SAB has indicated it will assist in the bottling and distribution of water drawn from the Newlands spring.

