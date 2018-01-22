Zille asks Zuma to declare CT water crisis a national disaster
Helen Zille has outlined interventions taken by officials to avoid day zero.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has written to President Jacob Zuma requesting that he declare a national state of disaster to assist in the management of Cape Town’s water crisis.
In a Daily Maverick article, Zille outlines interventions taken by officials to avoid day zero.
Zille doesn't hide the fact that Cape Town is in trouble.
She warns of a logistical nightmare with thousands of Capetonians queuing at around 200 points where water will be distributed once day zero has arrived.
Zille is meeting with representatives from the South African National Defence Force, SAPS, State Security Agency and the other agencies to map the way forward in managing the disaster.
She says that the province will need the support of these organisations to formulate a shared plan “to distribute water, defend storage facilities, deal with potential outbreaks of disease and keep the peace.”
She also adds that day zero will be pushed back if residents adhere to level 6b water restrictions, to be implemented next month.
Under these heightened curbs, residents will only be allowed 50 litres of water per person per day.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
