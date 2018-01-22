[WATCH] ANC NEC: No decision to remove Zuma
The African National Congress's NEC is giving a report back on the outcome of the party's lekgotla held over the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) has again denied reports that it has decided to remove Jacob Zuma as head of state.
Secretary-general Ace Magashule has been giving a briefing on the outcomes of the governing party's weekend lekgotla at Luthuli House on Monday afternoon.
He says discussions focused on progress in the implementation of free higher education, industrial policy action plan as well as the development of infrastructure.
Magashule says another outcome of the lekgotla is that there will be greater focus on the renewal of the ANC.
"There isn’t any decision taken to remove comrade Zuma as some say on social media that he has been given until tomorrow as a deadline, there is no such a thing. The resolution is that we assist as officials, together with President Zuma and President Ramaphosa with this matter.”
