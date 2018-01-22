Unisa urges prospective students to apply online
Unisa has extended its applications for the 2018 academic year, while the registration closing date has also been moved to 30 January.
JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa (Unisa) is once again calling on all prospective students to use the online platform to make applications ahead of the closing date.
It follows a disruptive strike by Nehawu members last week that stalled the process.
Unisa’s acting registrar professor Michael Temane says: “Following the labour dispute that started on Wednesday, Unisa management took the decision to extend applications until 23 January and registrations on 30 January.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
