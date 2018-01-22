Transport Dept concerned about pedestrian deaths

The department says pedestrians accounted for 37% of road fatalities, an increase from 34% last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Department says while it surpassed its target of a 10% reduction in road fatalities over the festive season, it’s still concerned about the number of deaths, especially those of pedestrians.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi released the provisional festive season report in Pretoria on Monday.

He revealed that road deaths dropped by about 11% over the period.

However, pedestrians accounted for 37% of road fatalities, an increase from 34% last year.

The minister's spokesperson Ismael Mnisi says one death is one too many.

“We have seen a number of people who died on our roads this year and we still feel that we can do more to make sure that we don’t lose this number of people.”