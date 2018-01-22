Suspects in SANDF murder case to appear in court
Preston Titus was murdered at his home located on a military base in Oudtshoorn early last month.
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects are expected in court on Monday for the murder of a defence force member.
He'd been stabbed to death.
The police's Malcom Poje: "We managed to arrest two suspects in connection with the murder of an SANDF member late last year. The arrests were effected after a warrant for one of the two ladies was issued by the Oudtshoorn magistrates court. They were arrested and are currently in custody in Oudtshoorn facing charges of murder."
An African National Congress (ANC) councillor is one of the two women who've been taken into custody.
The motive behind Titus' killing remains unclear.
