SA Council of Churches: Hoërskool Overvaal needs to be protected

The council says transformation in South Africa cannot be stopped and consensus will be reached if all the relevant leaders meet to talk. A delegation from the council is visiting the school on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Churches says Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging needs to be protected to ensure that children are able to attend classes.

The council says that transformation in South Africa cannot be stopped and consensus will be reached if all the relevant leaders meet to talk.

A delegation from the council is visiting the school on Monday.

Protests took place outside the school last week, with marchers calling for transformation and a change in the school's language policy.

The protests were sparked by last week's High Court ruling which found that the school doesn't have capacity to accommodate 55 English speaking pupils.

The council's Gauteng secretary-general Reverend Gift Moerane said: “And therefore we say, even court cases are not going to help this country for transformation. But its only when leaders sit around the table and talk and we present our issues on the table.”