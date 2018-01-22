JSE may suspend trade in Steinhoff bonds over results delay

SA Council of Churches: Hoërskool Overvaal needs to be protected
Steinhoff has until 31 January to publish their year-end results.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s bourse said on Monday it may suspend trade in the bonds of retailer Steinhoff if the company’s delayed financial results are not published before the end of February.
“In terms of the debt listings requirements they have until 31 January to publish their year-end results. The requirement then provides issuers with an extra month grace period. Failure to publish by the end of February could result in suspension,” said Andre Visser, the General Manager of Issuer Regulation.
Steinhoff Services Limited is the issuer of the company’s debt.
