Ramaphosa: ANC sees progress in fighting corruption

He will address world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says that the party is beginning to see progress in addressing corruption.

Ramaphosa presided over an ANC lekgotla at the weekend.

He adds that he'll tell the World Economic Forum in Davos this week that South Africa is serious about dealing with the scourge as he tries to woo investors.

The theme for the World Economic Forum in Davos is “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World”.

Ramaphosa will join various discussion platforms in Davos with an aim to develop a response to new strategies towards transforming governance in various parts of the world.

“The forum presents South Africa with a platform to showcase its attractiveness as an investment destination and trade partner; set out plans that are unfolding to secure improved and inclusive economic growth, and contribute to efforts to respond to societal challenges globally,” a statement reads.

Ramaphosa will also hold various meetings with high-level political and business leaders from various countries.

The South African delegation, led by Ramaphosa, includes a broad range of leadership from various sectors of the economy and society, with Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba as the lead minister and coordinator.

OUTCOME OF LEKGOTLA

The ANC NEC met on Friday night with a motion on the removal of state President Jacob Zuma reported to be under discussion.

But the party’s Khusela Diko has not confirmed this, saying that the ANC will communicate officially if there has been such a discussion.

With the KwaZulu-Natal and Free State PEC’s disbanded, their temporary steering structures are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the outcome of the party’s lekgotla which concluded on Sunday night will be announced at a briefing on Monday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)