Protests hit Protea Glen, Slovoville and Krugersdorp
Johannesburg Metro Police are trying to disperse a group of residents in Protea Glen.
JOHANNESBURG - At least three protests have erupted in Gauteng this morning.
They are demanding intervention after their homes were damaged in last month's devastating hail storms.
The R559 has been barricaded with burning tyres and rubble.
JMPD's Edna Mamonyane: "They are protesting and complaining about no one helping them with the houses that were damaged after the big storm."
Staying in Soweto, police and metro officers in Slovoville are monitoring a service delivery protest.
Meanwhile in Krugersdorp, residents are barricading roads, preventing others from going to school or work.
Residents there say that they are claiming the streets back from drug lords.
One of the organisers, Ntombi Dijane says they will be marching to the police station.
"There have been activities of human trafficking around our city and drugs and the issue of our buildings being hijacked by Nigerians, mostly in the Krugersdorp CBD."
