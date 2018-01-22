Plans in place to deal with disease outbreaks amid CT water crisis
Premier Helen Zille has on Monday met with delegates from the National Disaster Risk Management Department and other bodies in preparation for the day Cape Town's municipal water supply runs dry.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape government officials say plans are in place to deal with possible disease outbreaks as a result of the water shortage.
A provincial delegation, including Premier Helen Zille, earlier on Monday met with National Disaster Management officials to discuss details around the day Cape Town's municipal water supply shuts down.
The latest date for the so-called day zero is 21 April.
The Western Cape government has intensified efforts to mitigate the effects of day zero.
In the City of Cape Town, stringent water restrictions have been rolled out, limiting individual water use to 50 litres per day.
Head of the provincial disaster medicine unit Wayne Smith assures the public community health workers are on full alert to handle disease outbreaks.
“It’s all about increasing the surveillance. Things like listeriosis have now become notifiable which means anybody that picks up that type of illness has to report it, the sooner we pick it up, the faster we control it. I think that is the critical issue.”
Smith further emphasises residents need to be educated on good hygiene and proper sanitation to keep diseases at bay.
Earlier, Zille reiterated the importance of cutting back on daily water use to stave off day zero.
She has written to President Jacob Zuma requesting a national disaster be declared to assist Cape Town during the water crisis.
“The reason that I think it would be useful to declare a national state of disaster is because then everything is in place for anything that we need to do that may require us to shortcut certain systems and we don’t want to, at the moment that we have to do those things urgently, to have then start declaring disasters and going through processes.”
She has stressed day zero can be prevented if residents change their behaviour.
“If everybody in the area serviced by the Voëlvlei and the Theewaterskloof dam and a few other minor dams can keep their water usage to below 50 litres, per person, per day.”
More in Local
-
[BREAKING NEWS] Anoj Singh resigns as Eskom CFO
-
[WATCH] Zille implores CT residents to stick to 50 litre water limit
-
Eskom new board has urgent issues to address to restore investor confidence
-
Mahlangu disputes Health Ombudsman's findings against her
-
Magashule appeals for space while Zuma's fate is discussed
-
King William's Town woman (22) rescued from alleged traffickers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.