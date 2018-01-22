Over 11,000 pupils still not placed at WC schools

Almost a week into the new academic year, more than 11,200 learners still needed to be placed.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is still trying to find space for thousands of school pupils.

The department's Paddy Atwell says over the past five years, more than 130,000 pupils have moved to the Cape from other provinces.

“We’re identifying every available place and use an online system to help us do that. We will sort out double parking where you have the same learner in more than one school. We also have a situation where learners appear on waiting lists at different schools.”

