Over 11,000 pupils still not placed at WC schools
Almost a week into the new academic year, more than 11,200 learners still needed to be placed.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is still trying to find space for thousands of school pupils.
Almost a week into the new academic year, more than 11,200 learners still need to be placed.
The department's Paddy Atwell says over the past five years, more than 130,000 pupils have moved to the Cape from other provinces.
“We’re identifying every available place and use an online system to help us do that. We will sort out double parking where you have the same learner in more than one school. We also have a situation where learners appear on waiting lists at different schools.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
SA Council of Churches: Hoërskool Overvaal needs to be protected
-
[LISTEN] Primedia CEO sets record straight on payment for interviews claim
-
Mahlangu: Esidimeni tragedy the most painful event in SA's healthcare system
-
CEO: Primedia Broadcasting does not take money for interviews
-
Zille asks Zuma to declare CT water crisis a national disaster
-
JSE may suspend trade in Steinhoff bonds over results delay
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.