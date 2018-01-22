NPA speeding up investigation into Guptas
The comments come after the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtained another preservation order, this time to secure the Estina dairy farm in the Free State.
PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that the criminal investigation of the Guptas and their associates is moving at speed but would not say when any of the suspects would be arrested and taken to court.
The comments come after the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtained another preservation order, this time to secure the Estina dairy farm in the Free State.
Last week, the AFU executed a preservation order against assets worth R1.6-billion belonging to consulting firm Mckinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.
The NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku says that a senior prosecutor is working closely with the Hawks to guide their investigation of the Guptas and their associates.
"There are still outstanding investigations but they are moving with speed in terms of ensuring that those investigations are finalised. We need to interact with our counterparts in foreign jurisdictions for assistance."
Mfaku says that the requests for formal legal assistance to foreign authorities takes some time.
Eyewitness News understands that ports of entry authorities have been placed on alert to stop the Guptas and several other suspects if they attempt to flee the country.
More in Local
-
SA Council of Churches: Hoërskool Overvaal needs to be protected
-
[LISTEN] Primedia CEO sets record straight on payment for interviews claim
-
Mahlangu: Esidimeni tragedy the most painful event in SA's healthcare system
-
CEO: Primedia Broadcasting does not take money for interviews
-
Zille asks Zuma to declare CT water crisis a national disaster
-
JSE may suspend trade in Steinhoff bonds over results delay
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.