NPA speeding up investigation into Guptas

The comments come after the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtained another preservation order, this time to secure the Estina dairy farm in the Free State.

PRETORIA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that the criminal investigation of the Guptas and their associates is moving at speed but would not say when any of the suspects would be arrested and taken to court.

The comments come after the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtained another preservation order, this time to secure the Estina dairy farm in the Free State.

Last week, the AFU executed a preservation order against assets worth R1.6-billion belonging to consulting firm Mckinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.



The NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku says that a senior prosecutor is working closely with the Hawks to guide their investigation of the Guptas and their associates.

"There are still outstanding investigations but they are moving with speed in terms of ensuring that those investigations are finalised. We need to interact with our counterparts in foreign jurisdictions for assistance."

Mfaku says that the requests for formal legal assistance to foreign authorities takes some time.

Eyewitness News understands that ports of entry authorities have been placed on alert to stop the Guptas and several other suspects if they attempt to flee the country.