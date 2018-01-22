NPA expects to serve preservation order on Guptas today

The Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained the latest order from the High Court in Bloemfontein last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it expects to serve a preservation order on the Guptas and their associates in relation to the Estina Dairy Farm on Monday.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtained the latest order from the High Court in Bloemfontein last week.

Orders were served on consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian last week, preserving an estimated R1.6 billion.

More than 4,000 hectares of a farm near Vrede in the Free State and about R220 million in several bank accounts are the latest assets to be preserved by the AFU.

Among those who received a kick-back in the Estina farm deal is Atul Gupta who was paid R10 million.

The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku says the order was scheduled to be executed on Monday.

“By midday, because at that stage the property would have been secured by the curator and everybody involved would have been assessed.”

Mfaku would not say whether those implicated would be summoned to court but suggested that the borders are being monitored to ensure none of them tries to evade justice.