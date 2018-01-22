NPA expects to serve preservation order on Guptas today
The Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained the latest order from the High Court in Bloemfontein last week.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it expects to serve a preservation order on the Guptas and their associates in relation to the Estina Dairy Farm on Monday.
The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtained the latest order from the High Court in Bloemfontein last week.
Orders were served on consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian last week, preserving an estimated R1.6 billion.
More than 4,000 hectares of a farm near Vrede in the Free State and about R220 million in several bank accounts are the latest assets to be preserved by the AFU.
Among those who received a kick-back in the Estina farm deal is Atul Gupta who was paid R10 million.
The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku says the order was scheduled to be executed on Monday.
“By midday, because at that stage the property would have been secured by the curator and everybody involved would have been assessed.”
Mfaku would not say whether those implicated would be summoned to court but suggested that the borders are being monitored to ensure none of them tries to evade justice.
More in Local
-
[BREAKING NEWS] Anoj Singh resigns as Eskom CFO
-
[WATCH] Zille implores CT residents to stick to 50 litre water limit
-
Eskom new board has urgent issues to address to restore investor confidence
-
Mahlangu disputes Health Ombudsman's findings against her
-
Magashule appeals for space while Zuma's fate is discussed
-
King William's Town woman (22) rescued from alleged traffickers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.