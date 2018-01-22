No arrests yet after Elsies River man (19) murdered

The 19-year-old man was gunned down on Saturday. It's not clear if it could be gang-related.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for suspects in connection with the murder of an Elsies River youth.

The 19-year-old man was gunned down on Saturday. It's not clear if it could be gang-related.

It is understood that unknown suspects fled the scene after the incident and are yet to be arrested.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

“Any person with information is requested to contact Crime Stop on 10111.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)