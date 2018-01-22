Popular Topics
Go

Minister Brown has high expectations of new Eskom board

Government announced a new 13-member board on Saturday afternoon and removed controversial executives who have been linked to the Guptas.

FILE: Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown says that the country has the highest expectations of the new Eskom board to re-position the ailing state-owned enterprise.

A high-level meeting was held on Friday between Brown, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, President Jacob Zuma and his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, to discuss problems at the power utility.

Government announced a new 13-member board on Saturday afternoon and removed controversial executives who have been linked to the Guptas.

Government has taken drastic measures to address the issues that have been crippling Eskom for months.

Following hours of speculation on Saturday, Eskom’s interim chair Zethembe Khoza was removed and Business Unity South Africa president Jabu Mabuza was appointed.

Minister Brown says that her department has been working to find new blood for the board.

“Fast-tracking the appointment of Eskom’s new board was necessitated by the company’s precarious condition.”

One of the board's first instructions was to remove Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh who both faced serious allegations involving the Guptas.

Mabuza's appointment has been widely welcomed, considering his experience and untainted reputation.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Natasha Mazzone says: “What we think is immediately appoint qualified individuals into senior positions, investigate any suspicious contracts and individuals who have been involved with any questionable deals. They should prioritise Eskom’s financial stability.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

