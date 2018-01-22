Metrorail central line remains shut
A string of misfortune has left the line paralysed for days now.
CAPE TOWN - There's still no joy for train commuters who rely on the central line.
A string of misfortune has left the line paralysed for days now. Services on the route were suspended after the murder of a security official in Khayelitsha, vandalism in Nyanga and a trail derailment near Heideveld station.
Metrorail explains its technicians are still carrying out repairs to infrastructure damaged by cable thieves.
Meanwhile, Cosatu has expressed concerns.
The trade union federation's Tony Ehrenreich says: “The central line is still not running after more than two weeks. We blame the political leadership and Metrorail management. They’ve come up with all sorts of gimmicks, none of which have responded to the needs of people. We need a plan to fix the system and ensure there’s proper security.”
Metrorail says that it is working with police to clamp down on small scale illegal scrap metal dealers springing up in poor communities along the notorious central line.
Officials from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Metrorail and the United National Transport Union (Untu) on Thursday gathered in Bonteheuwel for a briefing following a series of crimes crippling the central line.
Metrorail says there's been a spike in small scale scrap metal dealerships springing up in poor and gang-stricken communities, like Bonteheuwel.
#Metrorail These steel cages were placed here to protect apparatus boxes. Hasn’t stopped criminals. LI pic.twitter.com/8Q2AdZYbhD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2018
Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
