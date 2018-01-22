Masina: Local communities complicit in illegal mining
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says many local communities are often complicit in illegal mining on the East Rand.
The mayor says that there's very little his department can do about this.
At the weekend, Masina visited a family living at an informal settlement near the N12.
Four relatives were killed during an attack at their home last week.
Police say that the women killed were related to seven illegal miners whose bodies were found dumped near a mine in Benoni two weeks ago.
Masina says that more support needs to be given by national government while the city can only expose illegal mining.
The mayor says that communities are sometimes also complicit in crimes in the area.
"They hide these activities because they go fetch the soil that side, they go to communities and some of the community members are benefiting... it's quite a sad and complicated story."
He has called on mining houses to help.
"We also don't know how complicated their mining shafts are."
The city has taken the family who lost relatives to a safe house while investigations continue.
WATCH: Survivor recalls night of fatal shooting linked to illegal mining
