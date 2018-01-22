Magashule: Leave Estina Dairy Farm matter to NPA

In 2013, Ace Magashule in his capacity as Free State premier proudly announced the provincial government’s partnership with Estina.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule says allegations that he is linked to the dubious dealings at Estina Dairy Farm must be left to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The NPA announced that the issue had been placed on a list of cases it will be investigating that's linked to the controversial Gupta family.

In 2013, Magashule in his capacity as Free State premier proudly announced the provincial government’s partnership with Estina.

Following the allegations that money the government put into the farm was used at a Gupta wedding and that this is also being investigated, Magashule says the matter should be left with the NPA.

“Whether it’s with Vrede Dairy or any other thing, the law must actually take its place. So let’s leave that matter, it’s with the NPA, it’s with the law enforcers. Whatever happens, we are actually reiterating the stance of the ANC that we need to fight corruption wherever it rears its head.”

Magashule, however, failed to respond to questions on whether he still believes the Gupta family is innocent or not.