Magashule appeals for space while Zuma's fate is discussed

There have been recent reports claiming that President Jacob Zuma would be removed in the next coming weeks but Ace Magashule denies these.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule has dismissed reports that the National Executive Committee has collectively decided on the removal of President Jacob Zuma saying these remain rumours.

Social media and other reports alleged that while a deadline had not been set yet, the ANC had already agreed to get rid of Zuma in an effort to better its chances at the 2019 national election.

Speaking at the post-NEC lekgotla briefing, Magashule says while the matter is being discussed no decision had yet been taken.

There have been recent reports claiming that President Zuma would be removed in the next coming weeks but Magashule denies these.

“We have not arrived at the decision that Zuma must go or Zuma must not go. It is you the media who says Zuma must go or people playing social media.”

Magashule says, however, that the discussion on whether Zuma should stay is now between the president and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

“And President Jacob Zuma and President Ramaphosa are actually talking about the coordination between Luthuli and government, and that’s where the matter is.”

He says there is no deadline on the outcomes of the matter and has appealed for space while discussions continue.