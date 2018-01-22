Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Primedia CEO sets record straight on payment for interviews claim

| EWN journalist Gia Nicolaides interviews Primedia Broadcasting CEO Omar Essack.

CAPE TOWN - Primedia Broadcasting CEO Omar Essack says that while the company accepts money for advertising, it does not take money for interviews.

His comments came after Lumka Oliphant, spokesperson for Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, claimed that a number of media houses had been paid for interviews.

The SABC recently admitted to accepting R149,000 following Department for Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's appearance on the SABC 3 talk show Real Talk with Anele last month.

Listen to the audio above for more.

