[LISTEN] City of CT outlines plans for day zero
CapeTalk | The city's Xanthea Limberg outlines the plans currently in place and addresses listeners' concerns over where the city will get the water from and where and information on the above mentioned sites will be released.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says that when the day arrives when the taps run dry, residents will queue for water at 200 sites.
The city's Xanthea Limberg outlines the plans currently in place and addresses listeners' concerns over where the city will get the water from and where and information on the above mentioned sites will be released.
Listent to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Primedia CEO sets record straight on payment for interviews claim
-
[LISTEN] Birds and the bees: How to talk to your kids about sex
-
[LISTEN] Life in Bophuthatswana was a sham of an independence - Justice Malala
-
[LISTEN] Oops! What to do when your accidental nude pic goes viral
-
[LISTEN] Petrol bomb thrown at police car at Hoërskool Overvaal
-
[LISTEN] SA has only 39 years worth of gold left
-
[LISTEN] Is social media making us dumber?
-
[LISTEN] Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?
-
[LISTEN] Social Development Dept: We paid SABC R5m for everything
-
[LISTEN] Are young whites exempted from history of racism?
-
[LISTEN] Should we be optimistic about a Ramaphosa presidency?
-
[LISTEN] Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at Keorapetse Kgositsile Funeral
-
[LISTEN] How much should you be paying your domestic worker in 2018?
-
[LISTEN] Going through postnatal depression? You're not alone
-
[LISTEN] Careers that don't require a degree
-
[LISTEN] Does SA still need traditional leaders?
-
[LISTEN] The power of compound interest
-
[LISTEN] De Lille responds to DA charges
-
[LISTEN] 10 wealthiest Africans according to Forbes
-
[LISTEN] Tony Leon: DA spat over De Lille a recipe for disaster
-
[LISTEN] 700 nursing candidates left in the lurch for 2018 enrolment
-
[LISTEN] Can SA reach its 2018 growth target?
-
[LISTEN] Cast for Brenda Fassie movie will be ‘strictly’ South African
-
[LISTEN] Five tech trends for 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.