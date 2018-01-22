King William's Town woman (22) rescued from alleged traffickers

The young woman responded to an online ad which sought to employ a beauty therapist at a parlour in an African country.

CAPE TOWN - A 22-year-old woman has been reunited with her family in King William's Town after being rescued from alleged traffickers in Gauteng.

The young woman responded to an online ad which sought to employ a beauty therapist at a parlour in an African country.

She applied for the post and was requested to travel to Gauteng from East London.

When she arrived, she was advised she would be travelling to a country in Africa later this week.

Hawks spokesperson Anelisa Feni says the woman's mother became suspicious and contacted authorities.

“A 22-year-old woman was reunited with her family yesterday in King William's Town after she was rescued on Thursday by the Hawks’ trafficking task team.”