IMF cuts SA’s economic growth forecast for next two years
The fund says it expects South Africa's economy to grow by 0.9% this year, down from an earlier projection of 1.1% last October.
JOHANNESBURG - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut South Africa's economic growth forecast for the next two years, citing rising political uncertainty which has dented investor confidence.
The fund says it expects South Africa's economy to grow by 0.9% this year, down from an earlier projection of 1.1% last October.
The IMF says in its world economic outlook that more subdued growth prospects are projected for South Africa, with growth expected to remain below 1% over the next two years.
It says increased political uncertainty will weigh on confidence and investment.
However, it has noted that the markets have rallied since Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's election as the president of African National Congress, as investors have warmed to his promises to root out corruption and kick-start economic growth.
Last week, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyango said growth for this year was expected to be above 1%, citing lower inflation and a better economic outlook.
More in Business
-
[BREAKING NEWS] Anoj Singh resigns as Eskom CFO
-
Uber CEO focused on 'responsible growth', seeks fresh start in Germany
-
Eskom new board has urgent issues to address to restore investor confidence
-
BLSA: Uncaptured Mabuza brings hope of repositioning Eskom
-
CEO: Primedia Broadcasting does not take money for interviews
-
JSE may suspend trade in Steinhoff bonds over results delay
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.