IMF cuts SA’s economic growth forecast for next two years

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

IMF cuts SA’s economic growth forecast for next two years

The fund says it expects South Africa's economy to grow by 0.9% this year, down from an earlier projection of 1.1% last October.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut South Africa's economic growth forecast for the next two years, citing rising political uncertainty which has dented investor confidence.

The fund says it expects South Africa's economy to grow by 0.9% this year, down from an earlier projection of 1.1% last October.

The IMF says in its world economic outlook that more subdued growth prospects are projected for South Africa, with growth expected to remain below 1% over the next two years.

It says increased political uncertainty will weigh on confidence and investment.

However, it has noted that the markets have rallied since Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's election as the president of African National Congress, as investors have warmed to his promises to root out corruption and kick-start economic growth.

Last week, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyango said growth for this year was expected to be above 1%, citing lower inflation and a better economic outlook.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA