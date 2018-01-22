Golden Arrow bus torched in Philippi protest

A large group is participating in the anti-land invasion demonstration.

CAPE TOWN - A Golden Arrow bus has been torched during a protest along Govan Mbeki Road in Philippi, in Cape Town.

As a result, the road has been closed between Stock and Symphony.

The city's traffic services' Richard Coleman said: “We have plus minus 200 protestors, we also have a Golden Arrow bus that is burnt out.”