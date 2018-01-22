George liquor store owner shot dead in armed robbery

The 51-year-old man was shot in the chest twice and died on the scene.

CAPE TOWN - A liquor store owner has been shot dead during an armed robbery in George, in the Western Cape, earlier on Monday.

The 51-year-old man was shot in the chest twice and died on the scene.

The police's Malcolm Poje says an arrest has been made.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that there was an attempt to rob him, shots were fired on him and one of his assistants and as a result, he was hit. Fortunately, we apprehended a suspect.”