FYI: How to keep seeing EWN stories after Facebook's algorithm change
The social network announced an adjustment to its NewsFeed algorithms that will mean users see less content from publishers, including news sites like EWN.
JOHANNESBURG - As popular American musician, Bob Dylan sang, the times they are a-changin'. This is certainly going to be the case for many publishers including EWN, as Facebook overhauls its NewsFeed algorithm over the next few months.
On 11 January, Facebook announced changes to the News Feed which are "designed to help bring people closer together by encouraging more meaningful connections".
Simply put, this means you'll see more posts from your friends and less content from pages. It also means that it may appear that content from the Eyewitness News team on Facebook is not being posted as frequently as it used to be. But rest assured, we're still very active.
There is a way to ensure you stay up to date with all our posts. Here's how:
First, make sure you've liked and are following Eyewitness News on Facebook. The 'follow' button is located right next to the 'like' button on PC and mobile.
If you're using a PC and you want to prioritise EWN content, you can tap on the 'Following' button and select 'See First' under 'In Your News Feed'.
On mobile, you can tap 'Following', enable 'Get Notifications' and then tap 'See First'.
Done! This will ensure that you see our posts appearing on your News Feed, as they are published.
