Family of murdered East Rand women moved to safe house

The women were murdered, and another seriously wounded, at an informal settlement near Daveyton on the East Rand.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says his department is focused is on the well-being and safety of a family who lost four relatives in a shooting.

Police say they were related to the seven illegal miners whose bodies were founded dumped near a mine in Benoni two weeks ago.

The family has been taken to a safe home while investigations continue.

Masina says he's worried about the tense atmosphere in the community.

“What bothers me is that it’s quite tense in that community. That is why we had to come here with the family. There’s a sense that it’s unsafe.”

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says they’ve opened another case of murder and attempted murder.

“Police are following several leads to identify the suspects who shot and killed four women and wounded another.”

