Family of murdered East Rand women moved to safe house
The women were murdered, and another seriously wounded, at an informal settlement near Daveyton on the East Rand.
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says his department is focused is on the well-being and safety of a family who lost four relatives in a shooting.
The women were murdered, and another seriously wounded, at an informal settlement near Daveyton on the East Rand.
Police say they were related to the seven illegal miners whose bodies were founded dumped near a mine in Benoni two weeks ago.
The family has been taken to a safe home while investigations continue.
WATCH: Survivor recalls night of fatal shooting linked to illegal mining
Masina says he's worried about the tense atmosphere in the community.
“What bothers me is that it’s quite tense in that community. That is why we had to come here with the family. There’s a sense that it’s unsafe.”
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says they’ve opened another case of murder and attempted murder.
“Police are following several leads to identify the suspects who shot and killed four women and wounded another.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
SA Council of Churches: Hoërskool Overvaal needs to be protected
-
[LISTEN] Primedia CEO sets record straight on payment for interviews claim
-
Mahlangu: Esidimeni tragedy the most painful event in SA's healthcare system
-
CEO: Primedia Broadcasting does not take money for interviews
-
Zille asks Zuma to declare CT water crisis a national disaster
-
JSE may suspend trade in Steinhoff bonds over results delay
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.