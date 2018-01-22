Esidimeni: Security expected to be tight for Qedani Mahlangu appearance

The former MEC has been mentioned by numerous witnesses as the person who put pressure on Health Department officials to go ahead with the project despite warnings by psychology groups, doctors and clinicians.

JOHANNESBURG - Security is expected to be tight at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings on Monday as the families of those who died in the patient transfer project wait to hear the testimony of former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

Mahlangu is a key figure in the movement of over 1,700 psychiatric patients from Life Esidimeni facilities.

The former MEC has been mentioned by numerous witnesses as the person who put pressure on Health Department officials to go ahead with the project despite warnings by psychology groups, doctors and clinicians.

She resigned from her position on the eve of the Health Ombudsman’s release of the damning report, which found that legal processes were not followed in the project from the get go.

Today is an important day in the Esidimeni arbitration hearings as Qedani Mahlangu is expected give testimony about her role in the Esidimeni tragedy.



The families of 143 psychiatric patients who died - and those who survived the tragedy - have long-awaited this day.

They are expected to travel from their homes in many parts of Gauteng to fill up the Emoyeni Conference Centre in Parktown, as Mahlangu finally takes the witness stand.

Many South Africans are expected to watch their televisions to see the former Health MEC speak.

Before the hearings adjourned on Friday, retired deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke asked to meet with all lawyers this morning to ensure that tougher security measures are in place.

"There's cause to believe that the numbers will be unusual. We have a duty to ensure that the witnesses are well protected and so too everyone else."

Mahlangu has been in London furthering her studies since resigning as MEC last year.

