De Lille pushes back after having drought management powers curtailed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

De Lille pushes back after having drought management powers curtailed

During a special council meeting on Friday, it was voted that Mayor Patricia de Lille would no longer have the final say when it comes to the management of the city’s drought disaster.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s water crisis will now collectively be handled by the city’s mayoral committee and not solely by the mayor.

During a special council meeting on Friday, it was voted that Mayor Patricia de Lille would no longer have the final say when it comes to the management of the city’s drought disaster.

A proposed drought levy had also been scrapped, but stiff water tariffs, along with level 6B water restrictions will be rolled out from the first of next month.

Under level 6B water restrictions, residents will only be allowed 50 litres of water per person per day.

The 21st of April has been set as the day that the city’s taps will run dry.

But De Lille believes reasons must now be provided as to how council came to the decision to strip her of the city’s water responsibilities.

"In light of due process not being followed before these amendments were proposed to council by the deputy mayor, it makes them reviewable."

She’s expected to consult with the city’s legal department this week.

LISTEN: City of CT outlines plans for day zero

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA