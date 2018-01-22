De Lille pushes back after having drought management powers curtailed

During a special council meeting on Friday, it was voted that Mayor Patricia de Lille would no longer have the final say when it comes to the management of the city’s drought disaster.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s water crisis will now collectively be handled by the city’s mayoral committee and not solely by the mayor.

A proposed drought levy had also been scrapped, but stiff water tariffs, along with level 6B water restrictions will be rolled out from the first of next month.

Under level 6B water restrictions, residents will only be allowed 50 litres of water per person per day.

The 21st of April has been set as the day that the city’s taps will run dry.

But De Lille believes reasons must now be provided as to how council came to the decision to strip her of the city’s water responsibilities.

"In light of due process not being followed before these amendments were proposed to council by the deputy mayor, it makes them reviewable."

She’s expected to consult with the city’s legal department this week.

