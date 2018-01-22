CT police raid factory manufacturing illegal ammunition

Large quantities of ammunition cartridges, projectiles, and gunpowder were seized.

CAPE TOWN - Police swooped on an illegal ammunition manufacturing factory in Lansdowne, Cape Town, over the weekend.

Officers carried out a raid while following up on intelligence.

Police believe the makeshift factory supplies ammunition to gangsters in the Hanover Park area.

Large quantities of ammunition cartridges, projectiles, and gunpowder were seized.

Officers also confiscated equipment used to manufacture ammunition.

Police say arrests are imminent.