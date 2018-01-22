CT police raid factory manufacturing illegal ammunition
Large quantities of ammunition cartridges, projectiles, and gunpowder were seized.
CAPE TOWN - Police swooped on an illegal ammunition manufacturing factory in Lansdowne, Cape Town, over the weekend.
Officers carried out a raid while following up on intelligence.
Police believe the makeshift factory supplies ammunition to gangsters in the Hanover Park area.
Officers also confiscated equipment used to manufacture ammunition.
Police say arrests are imminent.
#sapsWC Circumstances surrounding the manufacturing of ammunition in Lansdowne under investigation. MEhttps://t.co/bX3vezJB35 pic.twitter.com/3n6nqixStO— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 21, 2018
