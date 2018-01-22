Cosatu: National govt must urgently intervene in CT water crisis

Cosatu has demanded the Presidency urgently intervenes in the ongoing drought crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu is calling on national government to urgently intervene in Cape Town's water crisis.

On Sunday the union federation led a march to the civic center.

The union’s Tony Ehrenreich says he will not allow the city to turn the taps off on day zero, scheduled for 21 April.

“We need a credible voice to challenge and champion the solutions that are required. We are calling on deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to come and lead this process. That brings the City of Cape Town, the provincial government and national government on stream to work together and find a solution.”

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Western Cape has requested that President Jacob Zuma set up a commission of inquiry into what they claim is the city’s mismanagement of the drought crisis.

