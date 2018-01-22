City Power: Technicians working to restore power in parts of JHB

The power utility says suburbs like Ridgeway, Crown Gardens, Steeledale and areas next to them have been affected.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says technicians are working to restore electricity supply to areas that have been left without power for hours now in parts of Johannesburg.

It says the blackout is due to a problem with a transformer at the prospect substation.

The utility's spokesperson Sol Masolo said: “We have a transformer fault at one of our substations and because of that, our technicians have switched off the substation to investigate the problem. At the moment, a number of suburbs have been affected. We have suburbs like Ridgeway, Crown Gardens, Steeledale and all those areas next to them.”