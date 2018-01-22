City of CT water plan vague on detail
The city says that when the day arrives that taps run dry, Capetonians will queue for water at 200 sites.
CAPE TOWN - With day zero looming, the City of Cape Town has been vague on details about its water crisis management plan.
The city says that when the day arrives when taps run dry, Capetonians will queue for water at 200 sites.
However, they're not giving enough details.
With every day that goes by, Capetonians grow increasingly anxious as many are still not sure what the City of Cape Town plans to do.
The city's Xanthea Limberg says that information about the contingency plans will be announced soon.
“The city is attempting to make that information this week, or for the latest next week. We are trying to ensure that all the information we put out there is accurate and reliable for communities to share.”
It's anyone's guess as to when desalination plants will pump into action. What about resorting to water-shedding? Some residents have suggested.
Limberg says that this is under consideration. However, the municipality is certain about one aspect, clinics and hospitals will be prioritised and water supply won't be affected at these facilities.
