Church body calls for safety of Hoërskool Overvaal pupils
Protests began outside the school last week, with marchers calling for transformation and a change in the school's language policy.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Churches says Hoërskool Overvaal needed to be protected to ensure that children were able to attend classes.
The council said that transformation in South Africa could not be stopped and consensus would be reached if all the relevant leaders met to talk.
Protests began outside the school last week, with marchers calling for transformation and a change in the school's language policy.
The protests were sparked by a High Court ruling which found that the school didn't have capacity to accommodate 55 English speaking pupils.
A delegation from the council is visiting the school on Monday.
The council's Gauteng secretary-general Reverend Gift Moerane said: “And therefore we say, even court cases are not going to help this country for transformation. But its only when leaders sit around the table and talk and we present our issues on the table.”
#HoërskoolOvervaal Protesters, including members of #Sadtu, #ANC, #MK move towards the Hoërskool Overvaal gates. Private security looks on. TH pic.twitter.com/6uqNKoaE3B— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2018
More in Local
-
[BREAKING NEWS] Anoj Singh resigns as Eskom CFO
-
[WATCH] Zille implores CT residents to stick to 50 litre water limit
-
Eskom new board has urgent issues to address to restore investor confidence
-
Mahlangu disputes Health Ombudsman's findings against her
-
Magashule appeals for space while Zuma's fate is discussed
-
King William's Town woman (22) rescued from alleged traffickers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.