CEO: Primedia Broadcasting does not take money for interviews
This is in response to an open letter penned by the ministry's spokesperson Lumka Oliphant.
JOHANNESBURG - Primedia Broadcasting has clarified that it does not pay for interviews, but that the Social Development Department has paid for advertising on the company's radio stations.
This is in response to an open letter penned by the ministry's spokesperson Lumka Oliphant about the department's decision to pay the SABC for an interview with Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini on the broadcaster's programme Real Talk with Anele.
On Friday, the SABC admitted that it breached its editorial policies by initially accepting money for the interview. It’s since decided not to charge the department.
In the letter, Oliphant refers to a number of media houses that have been “paid” and she makes mention of Primedia.
However, Primedia's CEO Omar Essack says the last time that the Social Development Department paid the company was in 2015 and it was for advertising.
“There were adverts placed for a particular campaign in the form of 30 second spots. That was in 2015. Primedia Broadcasting does not take money for interviews. We never have, and we never will. It’s clearly part of our policy. We take money for advertising and that advertising is clearly defined as such.”
LISTEN: Primedia Broadcasting CEO sets record straight on payment for interviews claim
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
