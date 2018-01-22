[BREAKING NEWS] Anoj Singh resigns as Eskom CFO

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed that Anoj Singh resigned as Eskom Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

We have just released a statement confirming that Mr Singh has tendered his resignation and the board has accepted it. Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe

Phasiwe said Singh is still scheduled to appear before the Parliamentary committee tomorrow.

He has to appear before the committee by tomorrow or by Wednesday. Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe

See the full Eskom statement below:

