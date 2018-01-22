[BREAKING NEWS] Anoj Singh resigns as Eskom CFO
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed that Anoj Singh resigned as Eskom Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
We have just released a statement confirming that Mr Singh has tendered his resignation and the board has accepted it.Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe
Phasiwe said Singh is still scheduled to appear before the Parliamentary committee tomorrow.
He has to appear before the committee by tomorrow or by Wednesday.Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe
See the full Eskom statement below:
#MEDIA STATEMENT— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 22, 2018
Resignation of suspended Eskom Chief Financial Officer, Mr Anoj Singh https://t.co/DVWPFk5Xit@ewnupdates @IOL @Fin24
This article first appeared on 702 : [BREAKING NEWS] Anoj Singh resigns as Eskom CFO
