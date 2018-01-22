BLSA: Uncaptured Mabuza brings hope of repositioning Eskom
Government's decision to shake up Eskom over the weekend and appoint a new 13-member board has been widely welcomed by political parties and business organisations.
JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) says the appointment of Jabu Mabuza as Eskom's chairman gives the parastatal new hope of repositioning itself as he turned Telkom around and he is not "captured".
Government's decision to shake up Eskom over the weekend and appoint a new 13-member board has been widely welcomed by political parties and business organisations.
Mabuza has taken over from acting chair Zethembe Khoza while Phakamani Hadebe has been appointed as acting CEO.
BLSA's Themba Maseko says these interventions will hopefully give Eskom an opportunity to stabilise management.
“And one the major problems at Eskom has been too much political interference and a weak board that’s not able to stand up to ministers who are actually creating difficulties and challenges for Eskom. So we think that appointing a strong chairperson is indeed a step in the right direction.”
At the same time, Eskom says there's a sense of enthusiasm among staff on Monday now that the parastatal is under new management.
Eskom says senior executives had written to Ramaphosa last week asking for his intervention and on Saturday a new board and acting CEO were announced.
Controversial executives Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh were also removed.
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said: “For the position of the CEO, we have someone who is experienced and not tainted by all of these things that are now floating around about state capture.”
There are no scheduled meetings for Monday, but the new appointees will be inducted and meetings will be held this week to finalise pressing issues such as publishing Eskom’s interim financial results before the deadline at the end of January.
More in Business
-
[BREAKING NEWS] Anoj Singh resigns as Eskom CFO
-
Uber CEO focused on 'responsible growth', seeks fresh start in Germany
-
Eskom new board has urgent issues to address to restore investor confidence
-
IMF cuts SA’s economic growth forecast for next two years
-
CEO: Primedia Broadcasting does not take money for interviews
-
JSE may suspend trade in Steinhoff bonds over results delay
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.