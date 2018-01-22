BLSA: Uncaptured Mabuza brings hope of repositioning Eskom

Government's decision to shake up Eskom over the weekend and appoint a new 13-member board has been widely welcomed by political parties and business organisations.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) says the appointment of Jabu Mabuza as Eskom's chairman gives the parastatal new hope of repositioning itself as he turned Telkom around and he is not "captured".

Government's decision to shake up Eskom over the weekend and appoint a new 13-member board has been widely welcomed by political parties and business organisations.

Mabuza has taken over from acting chair Zethembe Khoza while Phakamani Hadebe has been appointed as acting CEO.

BLSA's Themba Maseko says these interventions will hopefully give Eskom an opportunity to stabilise management.

“And one the major problems at Eskom has been too much political interference and a weak board that’s not able to stand up to ministers who are actually creating difficulties and challenges for Eskom. So we think that appointing a strong chairperson is indeed a step in the right direction.”

At the same time, Eskom says there's a sense of enthusiasm among staff on Monday now that the parastatal is under new management.

Eskom says senior executives had written to Ramaphosa last week asking for his intervention and on Saturday a new board and acting CEO were announced.

Controversial executives Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh were also removed.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said: “For the position of the CEO, we have someone who is experienced and not tainted by all of these things that are now floating around about state capture.”

There are no scheduled meetings for Monday, but the new appointees will be inducted and meetings will be held this week to finalise pressing issues such as publishing Eskom’s interim financial results before the deadline at the end of January.