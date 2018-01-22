Black Sash: Dlamini must answer for her role in social grants crisis

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is scheduled to appear before an inquiry in the Constitutional Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil rights group Black Sash says Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini needs to give answers on her role in the social grant crisis so the right people can be held accountable.

Black Sash raised concerns last year about government's handling of the controversial contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and the Constitutional Court ruled the agreement could only stand for a period of 12 months.

The group would like to see Dlamini held personally liable for the crisis and the costs.

The group's Hoodah Abrams Fakir says: “She appointed individuals to lead the workstream and report directly to her. That is what the inquiry is going to be all about.”

Sassa recently delivered its first progress to the Constitutional Court in taking over the payment of social grants from 1 April.

In its first progress report to the court since announcing its grand plan for the takeover of social grants a month ago, Sassa says it’s initiated a number of processes.

This includes providing the Post Office with information to open bank accounts for beneficiaries.

As from next month, some two million beneficiaries will be paid directly into their private bank accounts.

Treasury, meanwhile, is negotiating with banks for low-cost accounts for beneficiaries.

Sassa and the Post Office are also working together to authenticate biometric data with the Home Affairs system.

Specifications for new bank cards have also been concluded.

But no mention was made in the report of the need to extend the invalid contract with CPS for another six months.

Additional reporting by Lindsay Dentlinger.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)