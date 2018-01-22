[ALERT] At least 60 people arrested in Krugersdorp protests

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

[ALERT] At least 60 people arrested in Krugersdorp protests

Several houses suspected to be drug dens have been torched, while others have been vandalised.

SAPS arrest a very drunk protester after skirmishes along the train line in Krugersdorp. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
SAPS arrest a very drunk protester after skirmishes along the train line in Krugersdorp. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
6 hours ago

KRUGERSDORP - About 60 arrests have been made in Krugersdorp amid violent protests in the area.

The police say they will work overnight in an effort to return calm and stability to the area.

Several houses suspected to be drug dens have been torched, while others have been vandalised; shops have been looted as well.

The police, Mogale City Municipal officials and some community leaders are now walking from house to house in the Windsor Mine community at houses they suspect to be drug dens.

One house has several mattresses in it, which is alleged to be operating as a brothel.

Police spokesman Lungelo Dlamini says they will patrol the area on Monday to ensure calm returns to the area.

Charges against those arrested are now being processed.

It's been a day of running battles, with protestors giving local authorities an ultimatum to get rid of drug lords or see more protests.

Some Krugersdorp residents have told Eyewitness News that they fear for their safety if the protests continue after dark.

They say they fear their homes will be mistaken as drug dens and set on fire.

Violent protests erupted in the area on Monday morning.

Residents at the Windsor Mine residential area say with their homes have been vandalised and they do not feel safe.

A resident said: “We are not going to sleep. There is no sleeping today.”

There have been a number of clashes between police and protesters but protestors are refusing to back down.

With the deadline for authorities to take action, it remains to be seen if the Mogale City Municipality will agree to close buildings believed to be drug dens or face a night of protests.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA