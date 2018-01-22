[ALERT] At least 60 people arrested in Krugersdorp protests
Several houses suspected to be drug dens have been torched, while others have been vandalised.
KRUGERSDORP - About 60 arrests have been made in Krugersdorp amid violent protests in the area.
The police say they will work overnight in an effort to return calm and stability to the area.
Several houses suspected to be drug dens have been torched, while others have been vandalised; shops have been looted as well.
The police, Mogale City Municipal officials and some community leaders are now walking from house to house in the Windsor Mine community at houses they suspect to be drug dens.
One house has several mattresses in it, which is alleged to be operating as a brothel.
Police spokesman Lungelo Dlamini says they will patrol the area on Monday to ensure calm returns to the area.
Charges against those arrested are now being processed.
It's been a day of running battles, with protestors giving local authorities an ultimatum to get rid of drug lords or see more protests.
Some Krugersdorp residents have told Eyewitness News that they fear for their safety if the protests continue after dark.
They say they fear their homes will be mistaken as drug dens and set on fire.
Violent protests erupted in the area on Monday morning.
Residents at the Windsor Mine residential area say with their homes have been vandalised and they do not feel safe.
A resident said: “We are not going to sleep. There is no sleeping today.”
There have been a number of clashes between police and protesters but protestors are refusing to back down.
With the deadline for authorities to take action, it remains to be seen if the Mogale City Municipality will agree to close buildings believed to be drug dens or face a night of protests.
"The police are supporting the Nigerians... Tell those police to stop shooting us because if they start shooting we will shoot them back," one of the protesters in Krugersdorp said.#krugersdorpShutdown pic.twitter.com/AMTa7XBJxC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2018
