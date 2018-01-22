-
32 vandalism incidents at CT schools during festive season
The Department of Education says the damages cost around R600,000, but this figure could rise.
CAPE TOWN - Despite increasing security measures at schools in high-risk areas in Cape Town, 32 vandalism incidents have been reordered over the recent holiday period.
This is an increase compared to the same period in 2016.
There have been 21 more vandalism incidents compared to the 2016 end-of-the-year holidays.
The Department of Education says the damages cost around R600,000, but this figure could rise.
Western Cape Education MEC's spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “It is unfortunate that we are having to spend such large amounts of money on repair work at schools as a result of burglary and vandalism. We should use these funds to build new schools, improve existing schools and generally improve educational opportunities for our children.”
Shelver says at one school, thieves gained access through the roof even though an alarm had been installed.
Items stolen included electronic tools, cutting machines and gas canisters.
At other schools, perpetrators damaged classrooms, school halls and computer labs.
