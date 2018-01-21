Wage increase talks between Nehawu, Unisa deadlock

Unisa has put forward a new offer of a 7% salary increase from the initial 6.5%, however, the union has rejected it.

JOHANNESBURG - Negotiations between the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and the University of South Africa (Unisa) have deadlocked following a strike for wage increases.

The institution has put forward a new offer of a 7% salary increase from the initial 6.5%.

However, the union has rejected the offer, saying it will not accept anything less than 12%.

It is also demanding that Unisa absorbs all contract workers with immediate effect.

Nehawu’s Khaya Xaba says the university didn’t honour the meeting with the workers on Friday but went to court seeking to nullify the strike.

“The court ruled against them in nullifying the strike and said the strike is protected and legal. It also ruled that we cannot intimidate people or block the gates; we remain adamant that 12% is what will end the strike.”

The strike has affected applications and registration processes for 2018 academic year.

However, Unisa says it has decided to extend applications for the 2018 academic year to Tuesday 23 January, while the closing date for registration has been moved to 30 January.