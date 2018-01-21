Popular Topics
UWC dentistry faculty launches video conferencing for students

This will enable students to follow live surgeries whether they are in class or at home.

Picture: pixabay.com
Picture: pixabay.com
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape's (UWC) dentistry faculty will from this week add a new video conferencing method of teaching to its curriculum.

This will enable students to follow live surgeries whether they are in class or at home.

The technology will be rolled-out at the UWC's dentistry campuses at the Mitchells Plain Clinic and Tygerberg Hospital.

Officials say this will drastically cut down on students' travelling time, as they do not have to physically be in class to follow lectures.

Lectures will also be recorded so students can revisit its content at a later stage.

Professor Yusuf Osman, the faculty's dean, says the technology will be launched on Sunday.

“Our students move between the two centres. The idea was to set up a facility so that they didn’t have to travel up and down, the costs and also their safety. The video conferencing facility will enable students to get a video lecture at any site.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

