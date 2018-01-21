Teen shot dead in Elsies River

It's understood unknown suspects fled the scene after the incident and are yet to be arrested.

CAPE TOWN - Police say a 19-year-old man has been shot and killed in the Cape Town suburb of Elsies River earlier on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Andre Traute says the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

“Any person with information is requested to contact crime stop on 10111.”