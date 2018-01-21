SANDF warns of recruitment scam in EC, WC
It's understood the people operating the scam lure victims into paying for transport to an unknown location in Kuils River in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has warned against a recruitment scam operating in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.
Eyewitness News understands that at least 30 people have now arrived in Cape Town.
Officials have stressed the SANDF did not use any agency for recruitment purposes.
Spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi says the recruitment process for the 2018 intake has already been finalised.
“In the Port Elizabeth area these people are mainly targeting the coloured community, saying they’ll take then to the Western Cape where they’ll be trained and placed in the South African National Defence Force.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
